Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HGV opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $41.15.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.