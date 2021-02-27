Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Holdings Increased by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties makes up 0.8% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,399,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,474,000 after acquiring an additional 97,850 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 442,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

