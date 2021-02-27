High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of HLNFF opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrÃ©es.

