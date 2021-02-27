HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Get HEXO alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a sell rating and set a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC raised HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.51.

Shares of HEXO opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $853.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.41. HEXO has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. The business had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in HEXO by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in HEXO by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HEXO by 96.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.