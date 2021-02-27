Heska’s (HSKA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $167.50.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Heska from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $188.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

