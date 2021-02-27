Henry J. Eyring Sells 20,252 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 873.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 164,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 74,567 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SkyWest by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.