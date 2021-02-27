Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of HLX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.90. 2,430,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,710. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $735.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 97.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.