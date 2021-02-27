Helios Technologies (HLIO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HLIO stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $224,000. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

