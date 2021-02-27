HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HDELY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.