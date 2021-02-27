HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €69.00 by Credit Suisse Group

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) received a €69.00 ($81.18) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.86 ($78.66).

ETR:HEI opened at €65.48 ($77.04) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1 year high of €69.70 ($82.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €64.57 and a 200-day moving average of €58.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.92.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

