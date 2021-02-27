HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthStream in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $738.10 million, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

