HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HealthStream by 583.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in HealthStream by 195.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

