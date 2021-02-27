Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. Health Catalyst updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. 733,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

In related news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $90,403.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $458,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,713 shares of company stock worth $9,990,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.