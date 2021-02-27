Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Health Catalyst updated its Q1 2021

NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.49. 733,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,265. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Several analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 33,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $1,174,362.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $54,934.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,006.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 243,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,245 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

