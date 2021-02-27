HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.30

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 0.57.
HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)
HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.
