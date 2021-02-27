HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.30

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,299,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after buying an additional 126,193 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 42,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,708.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after buying an additional 750,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37,807.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 792,450 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,234,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.