Head-To-Head Contrast: SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) versus Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWinds and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds 3.87% 9.65% 4.85% Benefitfocus -11.18% N/A -8.61%

SolarWinds has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SolarWinds and Benefitfocus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $932.53 million 5.45 $18.64 million $0.76 21.30 Benefitfocus $295.69 million 1.66 -$45.51 million ($1.29) -11.78

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than Benefitfocus. Benefitfocus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SolarWinds and Benefitfocus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 2 5 4 0 2.18 Benefitfocus 0 2 2 0 2.50

SolarWinds currently has a consensus price target of $18.45, indicating a potential upside of 13.99%. Benefitfocus has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.84%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Benefitfocus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SolarWinds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Benefitfocus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Benefitfocus on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure. The company provides a suite of network management software that provides real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure. It offers suite of application performance management software that enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and Web performance management; and AppOptics, which integrates application performance, server infrastructure monitoring, and custom metrics into one unified cloud-based solution, as well as provides service management software. In addition, the company provides IT service management solutions to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver outsourced IT services and manage their own businesses. Its remote monitoring and management software, which monitors desktops, laptops, servers, and mobile devices across operating systems and platforms. Further, it offers an email protection and archiving platform on a standalone basis that protects businesses from phishing, malware, and other email-borne threats. The company markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products. Its products for employers comprise Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; MarketPlace Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. The company also provides BenefitSAIGE Analytics that aggregates benefit cost and claims data from relevant sources, identifies cost drivers, recognizes trends, and predicts future risks and costs; and BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution that connects employers, brokers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and consumers on a single platform. In addition, it provides professional services, such as discovery, configuration and deployment, integration, testing, and training services; technical support services; and fulfillment, dependent verification, and HR administration services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

