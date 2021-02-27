Head-To-Head Analysis: CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) vs. Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

48.7% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coastal Financial and CNB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $56.85 million 5.89 $13.20 million N/A N/A CNB Financial $181.70 million 2.15 $40.08 million $2.63 8.83

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Coastal Financial and CNB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 21.30% 10.89% 0.98% CNB Financial 18.79% 11.98% 0.94%

Summary

Coastal Financial beats CNB Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as secured term loans. It also provides remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services, as well as debit cards. In addition, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services. It operates 14 full-service banking locations. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of April 21, 2020, the company operated a private banking division; and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

