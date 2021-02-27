Head to Head Analysis: Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Albemarle and Danimer Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albemarle $3.59 billion 5.11 $533.23 million $6.04 26.03 Danimer Scientific N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Albemarle has higher revenue and earnings than Danimer Scientific.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Albemarle and Danimer Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albemarle 5 9 7 0 2.10 Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00

Albemarle currently has a consensus target price of $118.82, indicating a potential downside of 24.42%. Danimer Scientific has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.09%. Given Danimer Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than Albemarle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Albemarle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Danimer Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Albemarle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Albemarle and Danimer Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albemarle 11.77% 11.96% 4.97% Danimer Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Albemarle beats Danimer Scientific on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets. It also offers cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications; technical services, such as the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and recycling services for lithium-containing by-products. The Bromine Specialties segment offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and other industrial applications, as well as oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications; and tertiary amines, biocides, disinfectants, and sanitizers. The Catalysts segment offers hydroprocessing catalysts together with isomerization and akylation catalysts; fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives; and performance catalyst solutions comprising organometallics and curatives. The company serves energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

There is no company description available for Danimer Scientific Inc.

