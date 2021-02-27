HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,728 shares of company stock worth $18,128,467. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

NYSE:HCA opened at $172.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

