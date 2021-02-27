HC Wainwright Lowers Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Price Target to $5.50

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.42.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $917,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 460,185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth approximately $15,919,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

