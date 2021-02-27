Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 994 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,800,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,915. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 365.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock worth $285,884,688. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

