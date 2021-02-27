Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 65,888 Shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,888 shares during the quarter. United States 12 Month Oil Fund makes up 0.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 402,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 52,990 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 72,524 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA USL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. 98,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,370. United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57.

