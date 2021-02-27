Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $683,000 Investment in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,120 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $25,058,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $6,735,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 224,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

DADA stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $35.46. 1,698,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,085. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.23.

Several research analysts have commented on DADA shares. New Street Research started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

