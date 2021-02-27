Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after buying an additional 2,972,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after buying an additional 6,545,851 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,161,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,863,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after buying an additional 380,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.04. 1,542,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,860. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $72.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

