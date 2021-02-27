Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $930,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,589,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 456,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after buying an additional 250,569 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.73. 21,403,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,262,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

