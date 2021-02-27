Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,056,000 after buying an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,317,000 after purchasing an additional 339,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

ZTS stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.24. 2,535,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,984. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

