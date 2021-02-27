Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Square by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Square by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock worth $285,884,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

NYSE SQ traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.03. 14,800,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,170,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.39. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

