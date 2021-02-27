Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,521. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.58.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

