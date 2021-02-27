Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,844,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.34. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.