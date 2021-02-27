Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,690 shares during the period. NIO makes up about 1.3% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in NIO by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 97,977,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,017,984. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

