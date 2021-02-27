Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 282 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded up $3.35 on Friday, reaching $332.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,385,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,298. The firm has a market cap of $315.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.