Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. Harsco also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.59-0.76 EPS.

NYSE:HSC traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 822,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,864. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

