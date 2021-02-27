Harborview Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

