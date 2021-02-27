Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Hansen Technologies’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
The business has a fifty day moving average of A$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Hansen Technologies Company Profile
