Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Hansen Technologies’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hansen Technologies Company Profile

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports customer care and billing system software for the energy, utilities, and telecommunications sectors. It offers Create-Deliver-Engage suite, a set of software applications. The company sells billing applications; and provides consulting services related to billing systems.

