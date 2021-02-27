Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Down 6%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.26 and last traded at $55.52. 680,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 800,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

