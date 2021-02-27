Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.42

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.42 and last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 1724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.