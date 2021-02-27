Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 5,417 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $95.15. 2,495,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,558. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $98.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average of $87.95.

