Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,555 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

IJH stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $249.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,288. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.84. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

