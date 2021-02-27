Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Netflix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $538.85. 3,708,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,932. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.