Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 274,653 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,234 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $137,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,588,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,502,298. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.