Hancock Whitney Corp Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in MetLife by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $57.60. 7,306,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,385. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

