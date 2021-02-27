Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Price Down 8%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.45 and last traded at $47.31. Approximately 4,180,098 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 1,492,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 31,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,303,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,631,679. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,878 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,108 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

