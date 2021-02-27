H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.85

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 17113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Several research analysts have commented on HNNMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

