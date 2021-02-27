Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Price Down 5%

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)’s stock price traded down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $113.00 and last traded at $113.52. 1,143,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 526,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -284.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $572,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,107.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 25.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

