Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 66,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

