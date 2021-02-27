Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $152.44 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,636,620. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,918,000 after buying an additional 179,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 313,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 83,645 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 281,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 119,247 shares in the last quarter.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

