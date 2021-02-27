Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $178,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $79.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.07.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.