Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

CLDR opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,384 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,054,379.52. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $53,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 842,166 shares of company stock worth $13,154,449. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

