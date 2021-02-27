Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,582,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $190.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $214.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.33 and its 200-day moving average is $188.11.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In related news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

