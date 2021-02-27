Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,371,000 after acquiring an additional 503,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $103.09 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,913. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

